Bursting the bubble

Ours is a failing economy and has been one ever since Z A Bhutto carried out an unnecessary and unwise nationalization programme. Another reason for our failing economy is the misuse of capital. Instead of investing in businesses, we invest in property. Property does not contribute to the economy in terms of providing jobs and revenue in the long term. The rise in property value only helps the property owner. In order to help the economy grow, create jobs and make it affordable for the lower-income group to own a house, property rules need to be drastically amended.

Plot sizes should be restricted to 10 marlas, those wanting to build houses over 10 marlas should be taxed at 20 per cent of market value and unused property should be taxed at one per cent of market value. This would discourage people from tying up their money in property. The same money could be invested in shares, saving accounts or in a business.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad