History corner

A state has to go all-in behind suppression or reformation in order to put down mass resistance. The former approach was adopted by the Tsars of Russia, whose reign was ended by the Bolshevik Revolution. The later approach was adopted by Britain in the 19th century when revolutions were taking place all over Europe.
Britain never experienced a mass and bloody uprising because it introduced reforms to calm down the masses. Before the Bolshevik Revolution, the Tsars were extreme in their suppression of dissent and that is why they faced a revolution which did not spare even their lives. There are many lessons to be learned from the past.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Peshawar
