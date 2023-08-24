Controlling inflation

Over the past few months, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in the cost of essential goods and services, causing significant financial strain on the average citizen. Household budgets are being stretched to the breaking point as the prices of basic necessities such as food, fuel, and healthcare continue to climb. Families are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, and many are being forced to pay more for the same products, leading to a major decrease in the standard of life. Furthermore, the impact of this inflation is not limited to individual households. Small businesses are grappling with higher operational costs, leading to potential layoffs and closures.

The hike in inflation is due to additional taxes imposed by the government and a rise in fuel prices to meet the demands of the IMF. I urge our leaders to collaborate across political lines and prioritize the well-being of the citizens.

Erum Saifullah

Karachi