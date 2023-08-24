Gold sheds Rs1,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,900/tola on Wednesday, paring some of the gains made during the previous session. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs232,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,629 to stand at Rs199,417.

Gold rates increased by $3 to close at $1,904/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,800/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,400.54.