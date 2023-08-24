Gold sheds Rs1,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,900/tola on Wednesday, paring some of the gains made during the previous session. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs232,600/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1,629 to stand at Rs199,417.
Gold rates increased by $3 to close at $1,904/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,800/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,400.54.
LAHORE: The origin-based products of Pakistan like Multan’s blue pottery can capture a huge export market by having ...
KARACHI: The government raised Rs2.074 trillion from the sale of Market Treasury Bills on Wednesday, exceeding its...
LAHORE: Deep recession like the one prevailing in Pakistan brings difficult times for many as almost all segments of...
BENGALURU: Qatar Investment Authority will invest $1 billion for a 1 percent stake in India’s Reliance Retail...
KARACHI: Pakistan will host the 17th China-South Asia Business Forum in 2024, after being selected for the rotating...
The neat two-story rows of white containers stretch right up to the towering cranes of the vast construction site....