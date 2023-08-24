Govt raises Rs2tr from T-bills

KARACHI: The government raised Rs2.074 trillion from the sale of Market Treasury Bills on Wednesday, exceeding its target by more than four times, while the yields on short-term papers fell slightly, the central bank said.

The government had set a pre-auction target of Rs450 billion for the sale of three-, six- and 12-month T-bills.

The cut-off yield on the three-month T-bill fell by 2 basis points to 22.8803 percent, while the bids for the six-month paper were rejected by the government. The yield on a 12-month paper fell by 4 basis points to 22.9400 percent, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

“In today’s T-Bill auction, participation of Rs3.2 trillion was seen with government raising Rs2 trillion as against target of Rs2.25 trillion and maturity of Rs2.469 trillion. Yield on 3 and 12 months bond declined by 2bps and 4bps respectively while government rejects 6 months bond,” Topline Securities, a brokerage firm, said in a note.

Last month, the SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent, defying market expectations of a rate hike of 100 basis points, citing expected decline in inflation trajectory, downward trend of commodity prices and range-bound imports in FY2024.

Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation decreased to 28.3 percent in July from 29.4 percent in the previous month, but came higher than market expectations of 26-27 percent.

The SBP said it expects inflation to average between 20-22 percent in FY2024, down from 28.8 percent in FY2023.