Resilience in face of recession

LAHORE: Deep recession like the one prevailing in Pakistan brings difficult times for many as almost all segments of society suffer economically, or worry that they might. But for some businesses and professionals, it may be an opportunity to grow.

While most businesses and industries may experience challenges during a recession, there are some that tend to thrive or remain relatively stable due to the nature of their products or services. For instance the industries that provide essential goods and services such as food, water, healthcare, and basic household items tend to remain relatively stable. People still need to eat, drink, and maintain their health regardless of the economic situation.

Though the cost of healthcare services have reached new heights and the medicine prices have more than doubled in the last five years, the healthcare industry has remained resilient during recessions.

In fact, it is still on a growth path as people require medical attention regardless of the economic climate. Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare services fall under this category.

Companies that provide essential utilities like electricity, water, and gas tend to be recession-resistant as people continue to require these services for their daily lives. These utilities continue to readjust their tariffs in line with higher costs due to inflation and rupee devaluation. The consumption of these utilities remains constant irrespective of their higher tariff.

During recession, when workers lose jobs, the worst to suffer are the ones with low or no skills. During recessions, people seek to enhance their skills and education to improve their job prospects. This benefits those offering online education, vocational training, and skill development.

Consumers also become more price-conscious during recessions, leading to an increase in business for discount retailers and thrift stores.

People are more likely to repair and maintain their existing possessions rather than buying new ones during tough economic times. This can include industries related to home repairs, automotive repairs, and appliance servicing. Those connected with these professions remain engaged.

Recession has increased the penetration of technology in all businesses. As businesses seek to optimise their operations and cut costs, they turn to IT services that help with automation, efficiency improvements, and cost reduction.

This is the reason that IT professionals even at lower levels do not feel the heat observed by workers in other fields. Moreover, IT professionals are increasingly engaged in the entertainment and streaming business. During recessions, people tend to look for affordable forms of entertainment. Online streaming services, gaming, and digital content platforms have seen increased usage.

Online shopping and home delivery services continue to increase in Pakistan. It is convenient for the buyers, spares them the hassle of going to the market.

The demand for online goods and services has sharply increased as people prefer the convenience and safety of shopping from home during uncertain times.

These industries might have some resilience during recessions, but no sector is completely immune to economic fluctuations. The extent to which a business thrives during a recession can also depend on factors such as its financial health, adaptability, and ability to meet changing consumer needs.

Among the professions the accounts generally are not impacted by recession. It is because irrespective of the state of economy, individuals and businesses have to pay taxes and keep their finances in order. It can be even more important in tougher economic times.