RDA inflows hit $6.487bn, but face headwinds from global rates

KARACHI: Pakistan has received $6.487 billion in foreign currency inflows under its Roshan Digital Account (RDA) scheme since its launch in September 2020, but the growth rate has slowed down due to rising global interest rates, data from the central bank and analysts showed on Wednesday.

The RDA scheme allows non-resident Pakistanis to access banking and investment services in Pakistan, including buying government debt instruments such as Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), which offer higher returns than comparable products in other markets.

However, the gap between the NPC rates and the US Treasury rates has narrowed significantly in recent months, making the NPCs less attractive for overseas investors.

“The incremental flows under RDA are still occurring, but at a lesser rate since rising global interest rates make Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) less appealing,” said an analyst.

“For a one-year tenor, the rate difference between US Treasury rates and NPC is around 2 percent. While the yield on a one-year US treasury is 5.3 percent, the one-year USD NPC provides 7.5 percent.

At the outset of the scheme, the difference was roughly 6 percent.” He said the NPC rates need to be increased to attract more inflows under the RDA scheme, which has helped boost Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments position.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), out of the total inflows received under RDA, $1.474 billion has been repatriated while $3.884 billion has been utilised locally. The net repatriable liability stood at $1.128 billion as of July.

The data also showed that the total net investments made through RDA amounted to $731 million, of which $319 million was invested in conventional NPCs and $390 million in Islamic certificates. Pakistanis living abroad invested $21 million into the stock market, while the other liabilities were $20 million. The balance in the account was $377 million.

The growth in RDA inflows comes at a time when Pakistan’s remittances from its diaspora have declined by 19.3 percent year-on-year to $2 billion in July, the first month of the current fiscal year. The remittances also fell by 7.3 percent on a month-on-month basis from $2.2 billion in June.

The country’s forex reserves held by the SBP also dropped by $110 million to $8.04 billion as of August 4, according to the latest data from the central bank.