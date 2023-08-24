Stocks end flat as market struggles to find direction

Stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of inflation and currency devaluation on the economy and corporate earnings, dealers said. The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed flat at 47,418.63 points against 47,417.90 points recorded in the last session.

The highest index of the day remained at 47,588.24 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 47,007.66 points. “Investors remained concerned regarding inflation, currency devaluation, and the anticipation of a hike in the upcoming monetary policy,” said Muhammed Waqar Iqbal, an analyst at JS Research.

He advised investors to buy stocks in the construction and export-oriented sectors on any downside.

The KSE-30 Index, which tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip companies, rose 0.31percent to close at 16,853.69. Trading volume increased to 188.7 million shares from 185.8 million shares on Monday, while trading value rose to Rs8.8 billion from Rs6.2 billion. Out of 324 companies that traded, 106 advanced, 189 declined and 29 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp., said stocks closed flat on investor worries over weak industrial earnings outlook amid surging power tariff and falling rupee.

He said institutional support was witnessed on likely positive outcome of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to bring in foreign inflows and execution of IMF approved government circular debt management plan.

Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities closed flat after witnessing a range-bound trading session.

He said the bank, technology and cement sectors exerted negative pressure on the index as MCB, PSEL, SYS, DAWH, and MLCF collectively lost 90 points. On the other hand, BAHL, HUBC, and HBL collectively gained 125 points due to increased buying interest in these stocks.

The highest increase was recorded in Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd., which rose 7.5 percent to Rs214.99 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum Co., which increased 0.6 percent to Rs1,636.96 per share.

The biggest decline was noted in Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Ltd., which fell 7.2 percent to Rs1,670 per share, followed by Pak Services Ltd., which decreased 5.6 percent to rs684.72 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd., a brokerage firm, said the current market situation signals that vigilance is crucial, as this could mark the opportunity for a bottom formation and the subsequent continuation of the upward trend.

The brokerage said the focus for the remaining week will be on the potential to reclaim the pivotal level of 48,000 points, as this development could significantly influence the market’s trajectory.

WorldCall Telecom Ltd. was the most active stock with 21 million shares traded, followed by Oil & Gas Development Co. with 16 million shares traded.

Other significant turnover stocks included JS Bank Ltd, Dewan Motors, Pak Petroleum, K-Electric Ltd., Lalpir Power XD, P.S.O., Pak Refinery and Bank Al-Habib.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 180.393 million shares from 241.462 million shares.