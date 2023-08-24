Rupee hits record low for second day amid dollar shortage

KARACHI: The rupee fell to a record low against the dollar for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as importers scrambled to buy the greenback amid a shortage of supply and rising demand.

The rupee closed at 299.64 per dollar in the interbank market, down 0.21 percent from Tuesday’s close of 299.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. In the open market, where the currency is traded freely, the rupee plunged to as low as 315 per dollar, but settled at 312, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee has lost 4.3 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the month, as the country faces a widening current account deficit, a strengthening dollar and pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to adopt a more flexible exchange rate regime.

“The rupee is under severe pressure due to the high demand for dollars from importers who have to clear their dues and make payments for their shipments,” said a currency dealer at a major bank, who asked not to be named.

He said the removal of import restrictions by the government, which was one of the conditions for securing an IMF loan, had increased the import bill and created a backlog of payments.

“The dollar supply is not enough to meet the demand. The banks are facing difficulties in opening letters of credit for imports. The situation is worse in the open market, where there is a huge gap between demand and supply,” the dealer added.

Analysts said the rupee was also affected by the global strength of the dollar, which has gained against other major currencies due to expectations of higher interest rates in the United States.

“The dollar is appreciating worldwide and Pakistan is no exception. The rupee is also under pressure from the IMF, which wants a more market-determined exchange rate to reflect the true value of the currency,” said an analyst.

Globally, the US dollar perched near a two-month peak on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve chair’s speech this week for cues on the path of monetary policy. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday.

The analyst said the IMF had set a limit of 1.25 percent for the difference between the interbank and open market exchange rates, which meant that “the official rate had to catch up with the open market rate”.

“The rupee will continue to depreciate until it reaches its equilibrium level, which could be around 305-310 per dollar,” he added.

The depreciation of the rupee has raised concerns about inflation and economic growth in Pakistan, which is already struggling with high debt and low foreign exchange reserves.

The country’s current account deficit widened to $809 million in July, after posting a surplus for four consecutive months, as imports surged and exports declined.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $16.8 billion as of Aug. 13, which are enough to cover less than three months of imports.

Zafar Paracha, general secretary of ECAP, said the open market was following the interbank market trend and that there was no speculation or manipulation involved.

He said the open market is under tremendous downward pressure due to the continuous depreciation of the rupee in the interbank market. “There is no demand for selling dollars in the open market, but people are buying dollars in anticipation of further devaluation.” He said remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which are a major source of foreign exchange inflows, were also shifting to unofficial channels, where they could get higher rates for their dollars.

“We expect that the rupee will keep falling until the government takes some measures to stop it.” Malik Bostan, chairman of ECAP, said advised individuals to bring their dollars to the market instead of keeping it as it would help improve the supply. We are working to stabilise the currency market,’ he said in a statement.