Jaranwala bodies want fair probe

JARANWALA: The Jaranwala tragedy took another turn on Tuesday as local lawyers and religious and social leaders held a five-hour meeting against the arrest of innocent persons and police attitude to create harassment among the general public.

Bar Association Jaranwala, Peace Committee Jaranwala, Anjuman-e-Tajran Jaranwala, journalists and representatives of all professions met under the chair of Advocate Khizr Hayat Khokhar. The meeting discussed the tragedy of Jaranwala and subsequent sad events and demanded a fair probe into the incident, avoiding any unnecessary hassle for the common man.