Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal were likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from today, whereas a westerly wave was also likely to enter in upper parts today (Wednesday).

They predicted that mainly hot and very humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab.