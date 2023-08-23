Over 35,798 olive saplings planted in Wana

WANA: A local organization, Wana Welfare Association (WAWA), office-bearers said on Tuesday 35,798 wild olive saplings have been planted in Wana. Addressing a press conference at the Wana Press Club,

WAWA President Rahmatullah Wazir accompanied by other members said the olive saplings plantation campaign had proved to be a great step for forest conservation.“It will lead to general agricultural improvement and economic prosperity of Wana,” he hoped.

Olive grafting was started in the Mohmand and Khyber districts under a special project of the Department of Agriculture, KP government. He said on the request of WAWA, Secretary Agriculture Javed Khan Marwat included Lower South Waziristan in the project. Rahmatullah Wazir said the Agriculture Department has decided to plant 10,000 olive trees in Lower South Waziristan during this year’s monsoon campaign.

The WAWA has started an awareness raising campaign for the community cause.“Maulana Sabirullah, Maulana Mehmood and members of Badloon Welfare Association in Raghzai area have joined the campaign,” he added.

He said WAWA continued the campaign till August 20, and the expenses were covered by the organization. The WAWA chief said a total of 35,798 trees were planted in Lower South Waziristan during the campaign.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, there are about 500,000 wild olive trees in the area. Tree plantation campaign is expected to generate revenue and is expected to lead to conservation of forests.