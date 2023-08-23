Land acquisition process of Dasu power project completed

BISHAM: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani on Tuesday said that the pace of construction work would be accelerated on Dasu Hydropower Project, as the long-delayed process of land acquisition had substantially been completed. The Wapda chairman was speaking at a gathering during his visit to the Dasu Hydropower Project.

He said that the issue of acquiring the land was the major obstacle in the way of the speedy implementation of the project.He appreciated the efforts made by the project management and the support rendered by the district administration and the provincial government to resolve this issue.

The chairman had a detailed visit of the starter dam and the under-ground powerhouse of the project.Earlier, he was briefed that the river diversion system was functioning satisfactorily during the recent high-flow season.

A 1.3km-long left bank flushing tunnel has also been temporarily opened last week for the traffic to bypass the main dam site and facilitate excavation of the dam abutment at the left bank as well.

Excavation of the intake, power house, tail race tunnel, surge chamber and transformers cavern is also in progress.The 4320mw-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages.

The under construction 2160mw-Stage-I will start electricity generation in 2026.Earlier, the Chairman also visited the Diamer Basha Dam Project to review construction activities on the key sites. The CEO Diamer Bhasha Dam, the GM, and representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

The chairman was briefed that the construction activities are being carried out simultaneously on 10 sites of the main works, which include permanent bridge, diversion tunnel, left and right abutments and low level outlets.

The chairman directed the project team to complete river diversion phase-1 by November this year as per the schedule.Diamer Bhasha Dam Project is scheduled to be completed in 2027-28. The Dam will have a gross water storage of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. Installed power generation capacity of the project stands at 4500mw.