Economy termed more important than polls

LAHORE: The office-bearers of Grand Traders Alliance (GTA) said that the business community did not belong to any political party. The economy is more important than the elections and the country needed stable economy at this juncture. Alliance President Zahoor Butt and General Secretary Humayun Iqbal Mir said this while addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

They said that the political parties should not adopt the method of strikes and protests. The political parties have their political motives behind such protest and strike calls and these activities damaged the economic and business activities of the country.

They said that Pakistan is in a state of war on economic grounds. They said that the business community always supported every government and institution, which work for the betterment of the economy and stability of Pakistan.