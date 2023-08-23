Two alleged robbers killed in police encounter

NOWSHERA: Two alleged robbers were killed and another sustained injuries in an encounter with the police in Pabbi on Tuesday. The police said that they had barricaded the road for checking vehicles at Pashtun Garhi.They said that when they signaled the alleged masked robbers to stop checking, the robbers riding on a bike tried to flee and opened fire on the police.

However, the police chased them, who again opened fire on the police which was returned promptly. As a result, the robbers sustained injuries.

They said that two robbers identified as Attiq, an Afghan national, and the name of another robber could not be ascertained, succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital while another robber fled in injured condition. The police said that the robbers had committed a robbery in Azakhel and were now coming to Pabbi, who were challenged at Pashtun Garhi.