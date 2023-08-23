Eight educational boards declare matric exam results

PESHAWAR: The eight Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday simultaneously declared the grade 9th and 10th annual examination results at an award distribution ceremony for the position holder students here.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan was the chief guest.Caretaker Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah, officials of the elementary and secondary education departments, heads of educational boards, position holder students and their parents attended the ceremony.

This was for the first time in the not-so-long history of the educational boards in KP that the matriculation results of all boards were announced at the same time. According to the results, the overall success rate in the examination under the BISE Peshawar was 86 percent.

Adan Shahid of science group secured the overall first position with 1086 marks while Lababa Alam and Aneeba Asad stood second and third positions with 1083 and 1082 marks, respectively.

The pass percentage at BISE Abbottabad was 82.Amama Noor of science group clinched top position by bagging 1064 marks while Toba Murtaza stood second with 1059 marks and Fakhta Sadiq secured third position with 1055 marks.

In the BISE Bannu, 87 percent students passed the examination.Javed Khan from the science group clinched top position by securing 1056 marks while Rizwanullah and Rabia Saadullah Khan secured second and third positions with 1053 and 950 marks, respectively.

The overall success rate in the examination held under BISE Dera Ismail Khan was 88.07 percent.

According to the results Saira Bibi and Dua Zainab of the Science group clinched first position in the board with 1064 marks. Iman Saleem got second position with 1063 marks while Momina Sadia and Hadia Zainab got third position with 1060 marks.

At BISE Kohat, the overall success rate in the examination was 87.45 percent.Syed Adan Raza from science group secured overall first position in the board with 1048 marks while Ahmad Ali with 1045 marks stood second and Minhal Naeem with 1040 marks third.

The success rate at Malakand Board was 91.Muhammad Farooq of Science group obtained 1083 marks and topped the board. Mehreen Hamish stood second with 1081 marks and Sabhat Malik third with 1079 marks.

Success rate at BISE Mardan was 87 percent.Maheen Chand and Sarah Khan with 1075 marks clinched the overall first position whereas Bismah Rehman, Shaista Tahir and Nida Iqbal shared second position with 1074 marks.

Similarly, the overall success rate under BISE Swat was 88 percent.Jawad Alam of Science secured first position with 1073 marks, Irfanullah stood second with 1072 marks while Shakirullah and Adil Muneeb Ahmad clinched overall third position with 1070 marks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azam Khan felicitated the students, their parents and teachers on the remarkable success.

He said the students who succeeded in the board exams not only got the reward for their hard work but also made parents and teachers proud. Azam Khan said the caretaker KP government was paying special attention to the education sector despite its limited mandate and resources.

He said an amount of Rs4.5 billion has been allocated for 107 development projects of the primary and secondary education sector in the development budget of the first four months of the current financial year for which 4.5 billion rupees have been allocated.

The number of schools in the province was being increased substantially besides launching second shifts at the government schools.