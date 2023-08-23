Drive against price hike, encroachments and begging begins

Islamabad:In a determined drive to uphold civic order and combat social issues, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday spearheaded a sweeping initiative to control price hike, encroachments and begging.
Under the guidance of DC, Assistant Commissioners have started operation to curb price hike, remove encroachments and tackle the persistent issue of professional beggary within their areas. In a resolute display of authority, ACs have meticulously conducted an extensive investigation across (124) locations to combat the surging tide of price hikes.
This unrelenting pursuit of fairness resulted in the imposition of fines totalling (14,000) for cases of unjustifiable price inflation, accompanied by the consequential sealing of one shop and the apprehension of two individuals. Similarly, the dedicated efforts yielded the apprehension of (54) professional beggars, promptly escorted to police custody, and further encompassed the clamping down on illegal clinics and illicit shisha cafes.
