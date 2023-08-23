Al-Shifa Trust plans to deal with increasing number of patients

Rawalpindi:Al-Shifa Trust has embarked on a new plan to cope with the increasing number of eye patients. An extension block at Chakwal Eye Hospital will be completed by the end of this year with an OPD capacity of 500 patients per day, while another hospital is being planned at Gilgit with the help of a donor organisation.

This was stated by Major General (r) Rehmat Khan, president of Al-Shifa Trust while briefing media persons about the development. He said the new block at Chakwal Eye Hospital will be completed at a cost of Rs150 million that has been donated by one family, which is highly laudable. The number of patients is increasing every year; therefore, we have to increase our capacity as we are already providing services to 1.3 million people annually, Rehmat Khan added. Apart from the extension of the Chakwal Hospital, plan for a new 50-bed hospital is being finalised at Gilgit, and these two projects will enable the trust to provide services to an additional two hundred thousand people, he said.

He said that after the extension of the hospital at Chakwal, retina and glaucoma patients will also be treated. He added that besides this, an outreach team will be deployed in the villages near Chakwal to conduct screening in schools while pick-up and drop-off facilities will be offered to serious patients. To reduce the waiting time at Rawalpindi Hospital, a new OPD block will be constructed with a capacity of treating 1,000 patients per day, while the operation tables are being increased to 29. The president said that under the development plan, eight more experts will be inducted at Kohat Hospital, and the number of cataract surgeries will be increased. The outreach team will be available for far-flung areas.