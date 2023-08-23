Expired frozen products discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a cold storage on Raiwind Manga Road and recovered 17,000kg expired frozen samosa, roll patti, sandwiches, nuggets and other frozen products here on Tuesday.

Officials said the expired frozen products were later discarded at a dumping site. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against cold storage for storing six months old expired products of popular brands and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.