Expired frozen products discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a cold storage on Raiwind Manga Road and recovered 17,000kg expired frozen samosa, roll patti, sandwiches, nuggets and other frozen products here on Tuesday.
Officials said the expired frozen products were later discarded at a dumping site. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against cold storage for storing six months old expired products of popular brands and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore announced the results of Secondary School Certificate ...
LAHORE:Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started practising e-procurement. The authority has become the first...
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority will launch several projects including renovation and beautification of...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer presided over a meeting held at Tevta secretariat in...
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has affirmed that the Lahore Police's commitment to serving...
LAHORE:IG Dr Usman Anwar has directed the Victim Support Officers to play a full role in helping the citizens who are...