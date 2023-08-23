Industrial projects set up by development board discussed

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer presided over a meeting held at Tevta secretariat in which the industrial projects implemented by the Punjab Industrial Development Board and the situation after the dissolution of the board in 1997 were reviewed.
In the briefing, the meeting was told that the Punjab Industrial Development Board has set up 14 industrial projects, including five sugar mills, three textile mills and six rice mills.
All industrial projects undertaken by the board have been privatised, 18 cases are pending in various courts regarding recovery of dues. The cell is functioning under an administrator after the dissolution of the board to settle litigation and recovery of dues.
