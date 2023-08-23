Police cell receives 8,895 complaints

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has affirmed that the Lahore Police's commitment to serving citizens through its complaint cell remains unwavering. This year, the Complaint Cell of Lahore Police has received 8,895 applications. Among these, 8,512 applications have been successfully addressed, while the remaining 383 applications are currently under review. All 251 complaints received via the Lahore Police Complaint Management System through the CM's House portal, have been resolved.
