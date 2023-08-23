Protection centres asked to help citizens

LAHORE:IG Dr Usman Anwar has directed the Victim Support Officers to play a full role in helping the citizens who are suffering from difficulties, especially transgenders, women affected by domestic violence, children, people affected by mental diseases and youths and citizens suffering from drug addiction.
A video link meeting of Victim Support Officers of Protection Centres was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab in which victim support officers, in-charges and focal persons of all districts including Lahore participated. Senior officers including DIG IT Ahsan Yunsar were also present in the meeting. The performance of victim support officers posted in police protection centres was reviewed. There was a detailed discussion about the administrative and professional issues including the salary, uniform of the Victim Support Officers. 'Hamaray Phool' project for the treatment of special children of police employees is successfully ongoing. As per DIG welfare Punjab, the registration of 2,500 children of police employees has so far been completed and the work of disease diagnosis, screening and treatment is in progress.
