29,854 flood affectees shifted to safer places

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, in a statement on Tuesday, said that a total of 29,854 people and 26,600 cattle have been moved to safe places from the flooded areas.

On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore, DC Kasur M Arshad Bhatti visited the flood relief camps of Kothi Fateh Muhammad, Attar Singh Wala, Baqir Kay, Tatara Kamil and Talwar Post on Tuesday.

Commissioner Lahore said that the current flow of water at Talwar post in Sutlej River has reached one lakh 29 thousand cusecs. He said that 26,000 people were provided with food in the third phase of relief activities. 912 people were given medical aid in Kothi Fateh Muhammad Flood Medical Camp while a total of 8,490 animals have been treated in the Livestock Camp.

Commissioner Lahore said that all the facilities are available in the camps for flood victims, and DC Kasur himself is closely monitoring the situation. 93 Rescue fleet are continuously active in flooded areas. 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps and four livestock camps were working in the flood affected areas for the convenience of the public.