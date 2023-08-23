Baligh seeks report on 'corruption' in PU project

Punjab Governor/Chancellor Punjab University has sought a report on alleged corruption of billions of rupees in Punjab University Town-III affairs. The Governor's Secretariat has written a letter to the PU Vice-Chancellor to furnish report in juxtaposition along with all allied documents for the perusal of the governor. A complaint was filed by PU School of Communication Studies' Assistant Professor Dr Khuram Shahzad, alleging corruption of over Rs6 billion by some professors of Punjab University.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has also registered an FIR against faculty members, sub-registrar, Khursheed (registry Muharrar), developer Mian Javed, and Dr Azhar's brother Waqar Naeem, a major shareholder of the development company.

Moreover, the FIA has initiated a money laundering investigation against the suspects of the PU housing scandal and summoned them to record their statements. The management committee had launched the project without the approval of the PU syndicate. It is alleged that the land acquired in the name of the committee members was illegal, as no NOC from the LDA and other related departments was obtained when the project was launched in Lahore in 2016.