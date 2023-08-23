Governor stresses women’s role in all spheres of life

LAHORE:Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that no society can progress without the active participation of women in all spheres of life.

The governor attended the Laurels of Honour Awards 2023 ceremony organised by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he added that it was commendable that women were making their mark in every walk of life, including the business sector. He said women are being given equal opportunities to advance in every field of life. He said that women empowerment is very important for gender equality.

The governor said that it is praiseworthy that the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Lahore Division) is playing a vital role in honing the entrepreneurial skills of women and ensuring their representation in sectors such as banking, accounts, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food and agriculture, fashion, sports, jewellery, environment, corporate sector and Small &Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Shehla Javed Akram and others addressed the ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, Balighur Rehman distributed Laurels of Honour Awards 2023 to women who have shown remarkable performance in business and various fields among them, 15 women were honoured with lifetime achievement awards, and four women were awarded with awards in the field of business. Among the women who received awards were Hafsa Saad Khan, Engineer Anum Tariq Khan, and Dr Ayesha Shawkat, Fadia Kashif, Huma Fakhar, Ayesha Nasir, Dr Manza Khalid, Rifat Al-Nisa Malik, Dr Rahila Akhtar and Dr Shehla Javed Akram.

Meanwhile, he paid tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan, saying that the Jawans of the security forces sacrificed their lives while defending the country and the nation. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the martyrs a place in His mercy and patience to the bereaved.