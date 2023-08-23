Healthcare professionals imparted with skills training

Pakistan is going to become the third most populous country in the next two decades which makes improving the healthcare system and enhancing executive management skills of the workforce for effective service delivery imperative.
These views were expressed by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram who was Chief Guest at workshop on ‘Executive Management Skills for Healthcare Professionals’ organised here Tuesday by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
Moazzam Bhatti, Director, Advocacy & Campaigns at SDPI and Shahid Minhas, Adviser, SDPI’s Centre for Learning & Development also spoke on the occasion.
