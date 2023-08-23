 
August 23, 2023
Lahore

Seven die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
August 23, 2023

The Emergency Services Department responded to 1,159 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,176 were injured. Out of these, 569 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.