Wednesday August 23, 2023
Lahore

Two bodies found

By Our Correspondent
August 23, 2023

LAHORE:Bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from the areas of Muslim Town and Kot Lakhpat. A 27-year-old drug addict was found dead near Muslim Town and a 55-year-old man was recovered dead from Kot Lakhpat police area. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.