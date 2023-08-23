Librarians appointed

Three librarians (BS-17) and nine assistant librarians (BS-16) have been appointed on contract basis for a period of five years in Directorate General of Sports Punjab on the recommendations of Punjab Public Service Commission on Tuesday. As per Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab notification, Shazia Suqlain has been posted as librarian at Lahore E-Library, Sobia Gul at Vehari E-Library and Momina Irfan has been appointed librarian at Sheikhupura E-Library.
Following are the nine assistant librarians who have been appointed at different cities of Punjab province. Ms Qurat ul Ain (Gujrat), M Tahir (Rawalpindi), M Arslan Haider (Bhakkar), Anum Sarwar (Lahore), Tamoor Hussain (Sargodha), Waqar Ahmed (Multan), Aamir Altaf (Sahiwal), Numan Akram (Faisalabad) and Ms Musarrat Nazir (Bahawalpur).
