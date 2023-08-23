 
close
Wednesday August 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Tariq Mehmood Alhamra’s new head

By Our Correspondent
August 23, 2023

Lahore:Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry has been appointed Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Alhamra. The Punjab government issued notification Tuesday. He was Additional Secretary Admin in the Department of Information and Culture, Punjab.