Condemns South Waziristan terrorist attack

Caretaker chief minister condemned the recent terrorist firing incident in South Waziristan and paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel. He remarked that the valiant sons of the nation laid down their lives to vanquish the terrorists and thwart their malicious designs.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that we salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs. The sacrifices of these brave personnel will forever remain etched in our collective memory. Expressing deep sympathy and condolences, the chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He emphasised that the prayers of the entire nation are with their families.