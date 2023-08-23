CM unhappy over delay in construction work in Services

Caretaker chief minister visited the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital, accompanied by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir.

During his visit, the caretaker chief minister assessed the progress on the ongoing construction activities in the new emergency area and expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in completing the work.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it requires round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. Additionally, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the air conditioning system installation and ordered its immediate improvement.

Taking swift action, Mohsin Naqvi promptly contacted the secretary communication and works, providing necessary instructions to enhance the facilities in the new emergency area. He directed that comprehensive planning should be made to stop the water accumulation in the basement. He conveyed his intent to inaugurate the new emergency room for patients only when fully satisfied.

The chief minister tasked the Services Hospital’s principal with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency. The Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital was also present.