Naqvi orders expediting relief work in flood-hit area

LAHORE:Caretaker chief minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River Tuesday. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities. He directed that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed the necessity of fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of the nearby communities. He also provided operational instructions to chief secretary and IG police concerning rescue activities in the affected areas.