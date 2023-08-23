‘No solid realisation of over $10bn Geneva pledges’

ISLAMABAD: Out of over $10 billion donation pledges made at a Geneva meet against the unprecedented destruction caused by the 2022 floods that hit Sindh, Balochistan, KP and some areas of south Punjab, there has been no solid realization of commitments, a senior official of the Planning Commission told The News.
“The flood-hit Pakistan needed $16 billion for reconstruction and received over $10 billion pledges at the Geneva meet that included $4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), $2 billion from World Bank (WB), $1 billion from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), $1.5 billion from Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1 billion from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), $345 million from France, $100 from China, $93 million from EU, $88 million from Germany, $77 million from Japan, $10 million from the UK and $2 million from Azerbaijan,” the official said, adding that there was no solid realization of the commitments made so far.
However, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has extended $600 million for water projects in Balochistan and Punjab, and the World Bank $500 million for Sindh flood damage restoration.
In addition, the World Bank also earmarked $400 million for the Balochistan Flood Emergency Assistance Project.
The official said the World Bank extended $500 million directly to the Sindh government for its flood damage restoration projects.
Talking about the IDB $600 million financing for flood damages restoration projects, the official explained that out of $600 million, $9.71 million were scheduled to be spent on the construction of Ghazi Dam in Killa Saifullah, Baluchistan, $3.5 million for Flood Protection Works in Ziarat, Sinjavi and Hamai, Balochistan, and $558.6 million for Flood Protection Sector Project III (structural inventions throughout Pakistan). For water sector projects in Punjab, the World Bank has also extended financing of $75 million and ADB $120 million. More importantly, the Planning Commission has managed $475 million under the Flood Emergency Assistance Project for NHA, Balochistan Agriculture Department, Sindh and KP Irrigation Departments.
