Alvi’s revelations on two bills: PPP concerned over constitutional crisis

Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP's information secretary can be seen in this picture. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed its serious concerns over the constitutional crisis that emerged after President Dr Arif Alvi’s startling revelations, saying that he did not sign the two bills — Pakistan Army Act Amendment Act, 2023 and Official Secret Amendment Act, 2023.

“The conflict between the president and secretary has turned the presidency into a football field,” said Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP information secretary, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Earlier, Imran Khan made a spectacle of the country in the name of cipher and now, President Dr Arif Alvi is making a spectacle of the country, he added.

Had action been taken earlier against the president for dissolving the National Assembly in an unconstitutional manner, the recent episode would not have occurred, said Kundi, adding, “The harmful effects of malpractice in the 2018 elections are coming to the fore.”

He said only free, fair and transparent elections within 90 days will take the country in the right direction. “The failure to hold elections within 90 days will be a violation of the Constitution,” he said adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan should fulfil its constitutional responsibility by conducting free, fair and transparent elections within 90 days.