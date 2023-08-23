ECP barred from final decision in Imran contempt case

The Lahore High Court building can be seen in Punjab's capital Lahore. — APP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan from taking the final decision in the ongoing contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court, in its order, stated that applications of such nature are pending with the Supreme Court. The counsel said that the commission should continue its proceedings but not take the final decision.

The court issued notices to the commission and others for the next hearing, including the petitioner’s lawyer.

Barrister Sameer Khosa argued that the commission had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chairman, which is the sole jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and high courts.

It is contradictory, therefore, the court should declare the contempt action of the election commission against the PTI chairman null and void.