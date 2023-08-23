SC disposes of NAB’s plea against Maryam as withdrawn

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (C), daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif gestures as she arrives to attend the rally of parties from Pakistan's ruling alliance near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of as withdrawn the National Accountability Bureau’s plea seeking cancellation of PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz’s bail. A three-member bench of the apex court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial — heard the NAB’s appeal seeking cancelation of Maryam’s bail.

The anti-graft body had filed an appeal with the apex court in the year 2019 against the bail granted to Maryam Nawaz in the assets beyond means case in Shamim Sugar Mills case. During the course of hearing, the chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor to read out his reply submitted in the instant case. After reading out the reply, the NAB prosecutor told the court that after the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, their plea seeking cancelation of bail of Maryam Nawaz had become infructuous and pleaded that instead of dismissing it, the court should dispose it of as withdrawn. The chief justice asked the prosecutor if he would like if his appeal were disposed of as withdrawn. Later, the court disposed of the appeal as withdrawn.