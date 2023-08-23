SC disposes of NAB’s plea against Maryam as withdrawn

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of as withdrawn the National Accountability Bureau’s plea seeking cancellation of PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz’s bail. A three-member bench of the apex court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial — heard the NAB’s appeal seeking cancelation of Maryam’s bail.
The anti-graft body had filed an appeal with the apex court in the year 2019 against the bail granted to Maryam Nawaz in the assets beyond means case in Shamim Sugar Mills case. During the course of hearing, the chief justice asked the NAB prosecutor to read out his reply submitted in the instant case. After reading out the reply, the NAB prosecutor told the court that after the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, their plea seeking cancelation of bail of Maryam Nawaz had become infructuous and pleaded that instead of dismissing it, the court should dispose it of as withdrawn. The chief justice asked the prosecutor if he would like if his appeal were disposed of as withdrawn. Later, the court disposed of the appeal as withdrawn.
ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Vice President of the National Conference Omar...
Yaqoob has also been instructed to lobby UN, international bodies to intervene on his behalf over events following May...
The company, however, states that it would provide emergency services to patients in hospitals on their panel
Thaksin, loved, loathed in almost equal measure, landed in private jet at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport
Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents
CPPA, acting on behalf of XWDiscos, has submitted a petition seeking the tariff hike for July 2023 FCA