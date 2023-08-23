‘I will be able to breathe again once my son returns safely’

Army helicopter conducts a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in a village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on August 22, 2023. — AFP

BATTAGRAM: With cries of Allah-o-Akbar, rescuers and locals welcomed a boy safely rescued from the cable car/chairlift stuck high up in the Battagram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



During the day on Tuesday, hopes had been waning as the eight trapped people -- including six children -- waited for hours on end for rescue operations to work. Talking to Geo News via phone, 20-year-old Gulfaraz had appealed for help: “Our situation is precarious, for God’s sake do something.” He had added that one of the teenaged children in the car had fainted, and that they didn’t “even have drinking water”.

Parents of the children in the cable car had looked on helplessly as choppers tried rescue missions. One of the parents was Mohammad Sharif whose son, Osama, was also trapped. Sharif’s plea was simple: “Please pray my son returns safely.... I am not just worried about him, but everyone.”

Umair Khan, whose son Irfan was also trapped in the lift, was hopeful his son would survive, but the distress was visible in his words: “If he returns safely, my breath will return too. I couldn’t even meet my son in the morning [before he left]”. One of the children rescued said that they had faith in Allah that they would survive, that the fear was certainly there but they had held on to courage: “By the grace of Allah, we were saved”.

Talking to AFP during the day, Ali Asghar Khan, the headmaster of the school the six teenage students study at said that: “The school is located in a mountainous area and there are no safe crossings, so it is common to use the chairlift.”

“We are all worried”, Khan had said, “The parents are gathered at the site of the chairlift. What can they do?”

With parents and other locals praying their children were returned to them safely, this was an even more delicate situation “because there was a fear that the rope might break. People kept praying until the last person was rescued”, an emergency official had told AFP.

According to an Al-Jazeera report, most of the people present, while the rescued children were handed over to their families, had burst into tears, per police officer Nazir Ahmed who was present on site: “Everyone was praying for this moment.”