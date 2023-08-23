IHC dismisses plea against release of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained the objections of the Registrar Office to an intra-court appeal seeking dismissal of a verdict against the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders – Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulzar – under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A two-member IHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, heard the appeal filed by the District Magistrate Islamabad challenging the verdict of single member bench.

In its order, the IHC bench noted that the Registrar Office had raised the objection that the single-member bench had not issued its detailed order so far. The single-member bench, in its interim order, had also directed to release Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar with some conditions. The court asked whether the accused after their release had convened any political procession or harmed law and order. The Advocate General of Islamabad read out the verdict of the single bench and said that it had given complete relief to the petitioners. Justice Jahangiri observed that the court had not terminated the MPO instead it just added some conditions to apply it.