Afghan gang kidnaps businessman, his mother in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A daring gang of Afghan criminals kidnapped a businessman along with his elderly mother and others from F-10 Markaz in broad daylight and took them to an unknown place without any resistance.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Nasir Akbar confirmed the report, saying that it could be a result of business rivalry. He said the police would register the First Information Report after gleaning evidence.

The victim was engaged in coal trade in Afghanistan but developed controversy with some extremist factions, sources told this correspondent.

Witnessed told this correspondent that two vehicles with gunmen carrying sophisticated weapons intercepted the car of the victim at the back road of F-10 Markaz at about 12:15 pm, snatched him and his elderly mother and others and sped towards Margalla Road, disappearing from the scene in no time.

“The gangsters accomplished their mission in seconds and fled but fear gripped the areas for a long time,” an eyewitness said. However, the police were completely unaware of the horrifying incident. A relative of the victim, Amel Khan, lodged a complaint with the area police. The IGP has taken notice of the incident and initiated an inquiry.