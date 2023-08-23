UK, Iran envoys call on Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Iran’s Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam Tuesday held separate meetings with the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, here at the Parliament House.

The meetings were marked by a thorough exchange of views on matters of mutual interest and the exploration of avenues for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and the respective countries, says the Senate Secretariat.

The chairman Senate and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott discussed issues of paramount importance such as trade, investment, parliamentary cooperation, and public relations. Chairman Senate highlighted the need to amplify partnerships between Pakistan and the United Kingdom across various sectors, particularly in the realms of health, education, and technology.

The emphasis was placed on fostering collaboration through the mobilization of existing parliamentary friendship groups.

Sanjrani underscored the multiple investment opportunities that Pakistan offers within a favourable economic environment.

He emphasized the ongoing efforts to promote investment and extend incentives to potential investors. Chairman Sanjrani hailed Gwadar’s emergence as a burgeoning economic hub and encouraged British investors to explore investment prospects in the region.

Echoing the sentiments of the Chairman Senate, the British High Commissioner praised Pakistan’s hospitality and socio-cultural diversity. She affirmed Britain’s recognition of Pakistan as a vital partner and expressed eagerness to advance and broaden the bilateral relationship.

In a subsequent meeting, Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Chairman Senate and discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation. The talks encompassed parliamentary relations, trade cooperation and the stability of economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Sanjrani reaffirmed the shared pursuit of regional development and prosperity between the two countries. The commonalities in religious, cultural and social dimensions were identified as robust foundations for advancing bilateral collaboration. The commendable history of international cooperation between Pakistan and Iran was lauded, reflecting the depth of their relationship.

Chairman Senate welcomed the reinforcement of political, social, and economic stability in bilateral ties. He highlighted the recent agreement to bolster parliamentary relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for Iran’s assistance in restoring electricity to Gwadar and Makran divisions, alleviating the hardships faced by the local populace.