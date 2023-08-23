HRCP concerned over detention of PTI women, Imran Khan’s prison conditions

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply concerned at the lack of transparency surrounding the continued detention of women associated with the PTI, who were arrested following the May 9 riots.

It has now been over three months since they were arrested, and it is not clear how many women are currently in jail, what they have been charged with, where they have been detained, which courts they are to be presented in, or whether challans have been issued for their remand. This situation is unacceptable, HRCP said in a press release issued Tuesday.

HRCP has also reminded the state that, under Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code, women cannot be remanded in state custody except in cases of serious crimes.

“The state is duty-bound to ensure that the detention of any citizen follows not only legal procedure but that details of their detention are publicly available so that their right to due process can be protected. “HRCP is also concerned over allegations that former prime minister Imran Khan is being detained in Attock Jail under conditions that violate the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978. The Punjab Prisons Department must investigate these allegations and ensure that Imran Khan receives the facilities to which he is entitled according to his prison class,” the statement concluded.