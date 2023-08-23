Imaan granted bail, Ali Wazir sent to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court Tuesday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari in a sedition case. A case against Mazari and Ali Wazir was registered by the Tarnol police for sedition and damaging the state property. Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja announced the reserved verdict.

The court approved the bail plea of Mazari against surety bonds of Rs30,000. However, the court sent Ali Wazir to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

A day back, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) remanded Mazari in the police custody in a case of “interference in state affairs”.

The female lawyer was presented before the court after her one-day remand expired on Tuesday.

At the outset of hearing, Mazari’s lawyer stated that her client was booked in two different cases of the same nature. The police failed to recover anything during the physical remand and sought a remand of 10 days.

It is pertinent to mention that Mazari was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday.