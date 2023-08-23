LHC disposes of plea challenging ECP’s delimitation notification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) delimitation notification.

The petitioner, in his petition contended that the caretaker government setup was causing a delay in elections beyond the statutory period of 90 days.

He requested the court to declare the ECP’s impugned notification, issued on August 17, as ultra vires of the Constitution of Pakistan along with suspending the operation until the decision of this petition was announced.

During the course of the proceedings, the court questioned that why the president didn’t announce election dates.

The lawyer representing the ECP argued that the president cannot constitutionally direct the ECP in this regard, but can announce an election date. The court, while addressing the petitioner, remarked that his first question should have been about the election date instead of worrying about its delay.

Later, the court disposed of the petition directing petitioner to make amendments in his petition.