Bilawal to chair PPP CEC meeting on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at Bilawal House Karachi on Friday.

The CEC will discuss current constitutional crisis emerged after recent shocking revelations by President Dr Arif Alvi regarding approval of two bills - Pakistan Army Act Amendment Act, 2023 and Official Secret Amendment Act, 2023. Besides, the CEC will also formulate party’s strategy on general elections.

All CEC members have been asked to attend the meeting in person, as there will be no provision for zoom or online participation.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meetings with party leaders on Tuesday at Bilawal House and discussed the country’s political situation and party’s organizational matters with them.

Those who met Bilawal included Shazia Marri, Senator Raza Rabbani, Saeed Ghani, Manzoor Wassan, Barrister Hallar Wassan, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Lal Bux Bhutto, Nadeem Bhutto, Jam Khan Shoro and Nazir Ahmed Bhutto.