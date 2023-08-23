 
Wednesday August 23, 2023
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank

By AFP
August 23, 2023

ZABABDEH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager near the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In the West Bank, troops made two arrests following the deadly shooting on Monday of an Israeli settler near the city of Hebron. “Othman Mohammed Abu Khurog, 17, died after he was shot in the head by the Israeli forces,” the health ministry said.