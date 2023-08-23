Palestinian teen killed in West Bank

ZABABDEH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager near the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
In the West Bank, troops made two arrests following the deadly shooting on Monday of an Israeli settler near the city of Hebron. “Othman Mohammed Abu Khurog, 17, died after he was shot in the head by the Israeli forces,” the health ministry said.
ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Tuesday suspended northbound shipping traffic along the Dardanelle Strait as a precaution because...
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia said on Tuesday it would launch a joint investigation with Saudi Arabia into a Human Rights...
LONDON: A former officer with London´s Metropolitan Police was on Tuesday jailed for 16 years for a series of rapes,...
CHLORAKA, Cyprus: Cypriot authorities have started removing around 600 asylum seekers from a condemned apartment...
KABUL: More than 200 members of Afghanistan’s former military, law enforcement and government have been killed since...
GUWAHATI, India: One of the world´s oldest elephants has died on an Indian tea farm at an estimated age of 89,...