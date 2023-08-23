UK Met Police officer jailed for rape in latest scandal

LONDON: A former officer with London´s Metropolitan Police was on Tuesday jailed for 16 years for a series of rapes, in the latest scandal to hit the force.

Adam Provan, 44, was found guilty in June of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2010 and six counts of rape against a fellow police officer. Sentencing him at London´s Wood Green Crown Court, judge Noel Lucas highlighted the “persistence and seriousness” of Provan´s crimes, and said he had displayed a “cold-blooded entitlement to sex”. That Provan was “someone members of the public have an entitlement to feel was someone of the highest trustworthiness” was particularly “troubling”, he added.

The Met -- the largest police force in the country -- has been under pressure from a string of scandals, including the high-profile kidnap, rape and murder of London woman Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens. Since then another officer, David Carrick, has also been jailed for life for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back two decades.

The Met revealed in January that 1,071 of its own officers had been or were under investigation for domestic abuse and violence against women and girls. Provan´s crimes were finally uncovered in 2016 when a woman told police he had raped her on a blind date when she was 16, six years earlier. He was also found guilty of raping a fellow officer between 2003 and 2005.