Cyprus begins evicting 600 asylum-seekers from condemned flats

CHLORAKA, Cyprus: Cypriot authorities have started removing around 600 asylum seekers from a condemned apartment complex near the resort of Paphos after protests by residents and allegations of electricity theft, police said on Tuesday.

“Personnel are in the area and have blocked off the building complex and begun to register all the foreigners who are settled in the specific complex in Chlorakas,” Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told reporters.

He said the asylum-seekers would be registered and transferred to a migrant reception centre for processing to determine whether they have the right to stay on the Mediterranean island. Police are carrying out an eviction order issued in November 2020 but not implemented.

State broadcaster CyBC said that around 150 migrants had left the complex before the police operation began at 6 am (0300 GMT) on Monday. The government said that those found to be residing on the island illegally would be deported, while legal residents would be given two weeks to find alternative accommodation.