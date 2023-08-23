North Korea plans satellite launch as Seoul, US hold drills

SEOUL: North Korea is planning to launch another satellite just three months after its first attempt to put a military eye in the sky failed, prompting condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday and demands to call it off.
The launch is set to take place between August 24 and 31, Pyongyang told Japan´s coast guard on Tuesday, with Tokyo mobilising ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system in case it lands in their territory.
Seoul said the launch would be “an illegal act” because it violates UN sanctions prohibiting the North from tests using ballistic technology, which is used for both space launches and missiles.
