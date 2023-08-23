15 dead as bus carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: A bus transporting mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed in central Mexico on Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people dead and 36 injured, authorities said.

The vehicle collided with a trailer on a highway connecting the states of Puebla and Oaxaca, the Puebla government said on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter. “Unfortunately 15 people lost their lives and 36 more were injured,” it said.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said that he had instructed authorities in the southern state to provide support to the injured.